Comparing Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares are up more than 71.33% this year and recently increased 1.43% or $0.1 to settle at $7.11. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), on the other hand, is down -78.20% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.38 and has returned -3.43% during the past week.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INSG to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNAT is expected to grow at a 38.00% annual rate. All else equal, CNAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Inseego Corp. (INSG) has an EBITDA margin of 12.19%. This suggests that INSG underlying business is more profitable INSG’s ROI is 12.80% while CNAT has a ROI of -66.70%. The interpretation is that INSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNAT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, CNAT’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, INSG’s free cash flow was 0% while CNAT converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. INSG has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 6.10 for CNAT. This means that CNAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INSG trades at a forward P/E of 148.13, and a P/S of 2.62, compared to a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.45 for CNAT. INSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. INSG is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, CNAT is -76.25% relative to its price target of 1.60. This suggests that CNAT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INSG has a beta of 0.75 and CNAT’s beta is 2.11. INSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INSG has a short ratio of 9.31 compared to a short interest of 1.57 for CNAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNAT.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) beats Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNAT is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CNAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CNAT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CNAT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.