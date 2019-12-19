Comparing II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares are up more than 2.06% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $0.34 to settle at $33.13. Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ), on the other hand, is up 4.98% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $10.33 and has returned -0.19% during the past week.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IIVI to grow earnings at a 23.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has an EBITDA margin of 17.88%. This suggests that IIVI underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. IIVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.78. Comparatively, PACQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.01.

IIVI trades at a forward P/E of 11.11, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 2.17, compared to a P/B of 51.65, for PACQ. IIVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IIVI is currently priced at a -18.2% to its one-year price target of 40.50.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IIVI has a short ratio of 4.62 compared to a short interest of 0.78 for PACQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PACQ.

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) beats II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on a total of 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. PACQ is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PACQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, PACQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.