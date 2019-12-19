Comparing Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares are up more than 33.46% this year and recently increased 1.32% or $0.19 to settle at $14.60. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL), on the other hand, is up 6.93% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $10.18 and has returned 7.38% during the past week.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TWNK to grow earnings at a 12.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LL is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, LL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) has an EBITDA margin of 19.07%. This suggests that TWNK underlying business is more profitable TWNK’s ROI is 5.50% while LL has a ROI of -24.30%. The interpretation is that TWNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than LL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TWNK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, LL’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWNK’s free cash flow was 0% while LL converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWNK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TWNK has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.50 for LL. This means that TWNK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TWNK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 0.62 for LL. TWNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TWNK trades at a forward P/E of 20.59, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 2.09, compared to a forward P/E of 20.65, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 0.29 for LL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TWNK is currently priced at a -9.37% to its one-year price target of 16.11. Comparatively, LL is 4.41% relative to its price target of 9.75. This suggests that TWNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TWNK has a beta of 0.49 and LL’s beta is 1.92. TWNK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TWNK has a short ratio of 16.15 compared to a short interest of 10.38 for LL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LL.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) beats Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWNK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TWNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, TWNK is more undervalued relative to its price target.