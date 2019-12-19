Comparing Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) and The Unilever Group (UN)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares are down more than -52.67% this year and recently increased 4.73% or $0.14 to settle at $3.10. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN), on the other hand, is up 5.09% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $56.54 and has returned -5.59% during the past week.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, UN is expected to grow at a 9.30% annual rate. All else equal, UN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.98% for The Unilever Group (UN). GPOR’s ROI is 7.20% while UN has a ROI of 24.70%. The interpretation is that UN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPOR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GPOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, UN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPOR’s free cash flow was 5.9% while UN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPOR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GPOR trades at a forward P/E of 6.68, a P/B of 0.14, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a forward P/E of 18.39, a P/B of 11.25, and a P/S of 2.60 for UN. GPOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GPOR is currently priced at a -19.06% to its one-year price target of 3.83. Comparatively, UN is -19.23% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that UN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GPOR has a beta of 0.85 and UN’s beta is 0.45. UN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GPOR has a short ratio of 6.58 compared to a short interest of 1.86 for UN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UN.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) beats Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GPOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.