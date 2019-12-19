Comparing Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares are up more than 11.89% this year and recently increased 3.31% or $4.15 to settle at $129.48. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), on the other hand, is up 41.14% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $20.14 and has returned -2.85% during the past week.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LLY to grow earnings at a 10.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has an EBITDA margin of 22.25%. This suggests that LLY underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, IMMU’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, LLY’s free cash flow was 2.81% while IMMU converted -2.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LLY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 6.50 for IMMU. This means that IMMU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.50 versus a D/E of 0.29 for IMMU. LLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LLY trades at a forward P/E of 19.58, a P/B of 34.99, and a P/S of 5.50, compared to a P/B of 154.92, for IMMU. LLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LLY is currently priced at a 4.35% to its one-year price target of 124.08. Comparatively, IMMU is -22.84% relative to its price target of 26.10. This suggests that IMMU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LLY has a beta of 0.17 and IMMU’s beta is 2.17. LLY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LLY has a short ratio of 3.29 compared to a short interest of 12.27 for IMMU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LLY.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) beats Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LLY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, LLY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.