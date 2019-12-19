Comparing CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) and Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares are down more than -25.92% this year and recently increased 3.05% or $0.25 to settle at $8.46. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is down -33.74% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.05 and has returned -1.64% during the past week.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CNX to grow earnings at a 35.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SIG is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, CNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.56% for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). CNX’s ROI is 13.40% while SIG has a ROI of -32.10%. The interpretation is that CNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than SIG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, SIG’s free cash flow per share was -2.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNX’s free cash flow was -1.73% while SIG converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CNX has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.10 for SIG. This means that SIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 0.76 for SIG. SIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNX trades at a forward P/E of 16.02, a P/B of 0.36, and a P/S of 0.94, compared to a forward P/E of 6.93, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.20 for SIG. CNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CNX is currently priced at a -25.33% to its one-year price target of 11.33. Comparatively, SIG is 23.82% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that CNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CNX has a beta of 0.57 and SIG’s beta is 1.05. CNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CNX has a short ratio of 8.26 compared to a short interest of 7.70 for SIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SIG.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) beats Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. CNX is more undervalued relative to its price target.