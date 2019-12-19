Comparing Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares are down more than -0.87% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $0.36 to settle at $35.49. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), on the other hand, is down -39.76% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $13.82 and has returned -4.69% during the past week.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CNK to grow earnings at a 14.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LOVE is expected to grow at a 37.50% annual rate. All else equal, LOVE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) has an EBITDA margin of 23.05%. This suggests that CNK underlying business is more profitable CNK’s ROI is 8.90% while LOVE has a ROI of -9.00%. The interpretation is that CNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than LOVE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CNK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, LOVE’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNK’s free cash flow was -0.55% while LOVE converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LOVE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CNK has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.60 for LOVE. This means that LOVE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.30 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LOVE. CNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNK trades at a forward P/E of 15.71, a P/B of 2.78, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 1.13 for LOVE. CNK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CNK is currently priced at a -16.34% to its one-year price target of 42.42. Comparatively, LOVE is -54.19% relative to its price target of 30.17. This suggests that LOVE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CNK has a short ratio of 16.11 compared to a short interest of 9.02 for LOVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOVE.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) beats Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LOVE is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LOVE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LOVE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LOVE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.