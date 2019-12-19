Comparing Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares are up more than 27.10% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.41 to settle at $83.66. Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), on the other hand, is down -74.09% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.43 and has returned 64.60% during the past week.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BAX to grow earnings at a 10.41% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has an EBITDA margin of 22.17%. This suggests that BAX underlying business is more profitable BAX’s ROI is 12.00% while ROYT has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that BAX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ROYT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, ROYT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAX’s free cash flow was 1.93% while ROYT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ROYT. BAX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAX trades at a forward P/E of 22.29, a P/B of 5.46, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 5.31, a P/B of 0.08, and a P/S of 0.75 for ROYT. BAX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BAX is currently priced at a -9.26% to its one-year price target of 92.20. Comparatively, ROYT is -78.5% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that ROYT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BAX has a beta of 0.99 and ROYT’s beta is 1.64. BAX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BAX has a short ratio of 1.78 compared to a short interest of 0.29 for ROYT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROYT.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) beats Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROYT is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, ROYT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ROYT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ROYT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.