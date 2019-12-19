Comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and Fox Corporation (FOX)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares are up more than 59.51% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.56 to settle at $42.62. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), on the other hand, is down -7.55% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $36.24 and has returned 3.78% during the past week.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ACGL to grow earnings at a 11.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOX is expected to grow at a 9.20% annual rate. All else equal, ACGL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.25% for Fox Corporation (FOX).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ACGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.96. Comparatively, FOX’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACGL’s free cash flow was 14.57% while FOX converted 1.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACGL trades at a forward P/E of 14.45, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 2.67, compared to a forward P/E of 15.42, a P/B of 2.18, for FOX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ACGL is currently priced at a -1.07% to its one-year price target of 43.08. Comparatively, FOX is -29.63% relative to its price target of 51.50. This suggests that FOX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ACGL has a short ratio of 2.15 compared to a short interest of 2.29 for FOX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACGL.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) beats Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACGL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ACGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, ACGL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.