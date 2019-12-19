Comparing American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) and NantKwest, Inc. (NK)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares are down more than -23.54% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.14 to settle at $14.78. NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), on the other hand, is up 197.41% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.45 and has returned 79.69% during the past week.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AEO to grow earnings at a 1.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NK is expected to grow at a -1.70% annual rate. All else equal, AEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has an EBITDA margin of 11.98%. This suggests that AEO underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, NK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEO’s free cash flow was 4.47% while NK converted -29.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 5.70 for NK. This means that NK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.01 for NK. NK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEO trades at a forward P/E of 10.06, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 0.60, compared to a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 6322.76 for NK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AEO is currently priced at a -13.67% to its one-year price target of 17.12. Comparatively, NK is 176% relative to its price target of 1.25. This suggests that AEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AEO has a beta of 0.83 and NK’s beta is 2.52. AEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AEO has a short ratio of 3.45 compared to a short interest of 5.14 for NK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEO.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) beats NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, AEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.