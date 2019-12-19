Cognex Corporation (CGNX) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Go Head-to-head

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares are up more than 46.13% this year and recently increased 1.68% or $0.93 to settle at $56.51. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), on the other hand, is up 59.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $79.27 and has returned 1.49% during the past week.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CGNX to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TDOC is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, TDOC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has an EBITDA margin of 28.37%. This suggests that CGNX underlying business is more profitable CGNX’s ROI is 19.10% while TDOC has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that CGNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TDOC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CGNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.30. Comparatively, TDOC’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CGNX’s free cash flow was 0.01% while TDOC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CGNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CGNX has a current ratio of 7.70 compared to 6.50 for TDOC. This means that CGNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CGNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.44 for TDOC. TDOC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CGNX trades at a forward P/E of 54.65, a P/B of 7.78, and a P/S of 12.76, compared to a P/B of 5.76, and a P/S of 11.15 for TDOC. CGNX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CGNX is currently priced at a 17.31% to its one-year price target of 48.17. Comparatively, TDOC is -4.61% relative to its price target of 83.10. This suggests that TDOC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CGNX has a beta of 2.06 and TDOC’s beta is 1.40. TDOC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CGNX has a short ratio of 7.30 compared to a short interest of 19.17 for TDOC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CGNX.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) beats Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TDOC is more profitable. In terms of valuation, TDOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TDOC is more undervalued relative to its price target.