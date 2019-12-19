Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) vs. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW): Comparing the Gold Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares are up more than 63.31% this year and recently increased 1.39% or $0.1 to settle at $7.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), on the other hand, is up 29.18% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $119.31 and has returned 1.40% during the past week.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, LOW is expected to grow at a 14.88% annual rate. All else equal, LOW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.74% for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW). CDE’s ROI is -2.20% while LOW has a ROI of 14.80%. The interpretation is that LOW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CDE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, LOW’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDE’s free cash flow was 0% while LOW converted -0.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CDE has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for LOW. This means that CDE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 7.26 for LOW. LOW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDE trades at a forward P/E of 38.02, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 2.55, compared to a forward P/E of 17.86, a P/B of 37.28, and a P/S of 1.28 for LOW. CDE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CDE is currently priced at a 4.58% to its one-year price target of 6.98. Comparatively, LOW is -9.91% relative to its price target of 132.44. This suggests that LOW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CDE has a beta of 0.89 and LOW’s beta is 1.27. CDE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CDE has a short ratio of 2.11 compared to a short interest of 2.90 for LOW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDE.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) beats Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDE is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CDE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.