Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) vs. Support.com, Inc. (SPRT): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are down more than -32.24% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.06 to settle at $12.17. Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), on the other hand, is down -18.70% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.00 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CLVS to grow earnings at a 35.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPRT is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CLVS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.3% for Support.com, Inc. (SPRT). CLVS’s ROI is -50.10% while SPRT has a ROI of -21.00%. The interpretation is that SPRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLVS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CLVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.07. Comparatively, SPRT’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLVS’s free cash flow was -0.06% while SPRT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CLVS has a current ratio of 3.80 compared to 12.50 for SPRT. This means that SPRT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CLVS trades at a P/S of 5.20, compared to a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.56 for SPRT. CLVS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CLVS is currently priced at a -27.6% to its one-year price target of 16.81. Comparatively, SPRT is -33.33% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that SPRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CLVS has a beta of 3.21 and SPRT’s beta is 0.20. SPRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CLVS has a short ratio of 2.82 compared to a short interest of 0.22 for SPRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPRT.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) beats Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPRT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SPRT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SPRT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.