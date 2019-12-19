Choosing Between Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) and Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are up more than 6.73% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.18 to settle at $66.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), on the other hand, is up 43.47% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $39.54 and has returned 4.16% during the past week.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, BRO is expected to grow at a 10.26% annual rate. All else equal, BRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.45% for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). ZM’s ROI is 73.00% while BRO has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that ZM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ZM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, BRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZM’s free cash flow was 0.02% while BRO converted 5.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ZM has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 1.20 for BRO. This means that ZM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BRO. BRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZM trades at a forward P/E of 227.39, a P/B of 23.38, and a P/S of 32.33, compared to a forward P/E of 26.08, a P/B of 3.26, and a P/S of 4.77 for BRO. ZM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZM is currently priced at a -17.99% to its one-year price target of 80.69. Comparatively, BRO is 8.03% relative to its price target of 36.60. This suggests that ZM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ZM has a short ratio of 2.96 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for BRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZM.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) beats Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BRO generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,