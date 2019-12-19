Choosing Between Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is up 30.47% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $127.59 and has returned 3.46% during the past week.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect YTEN to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCL is expected to grow at a 10.22% annual rate. All else equal, RCL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 33.38% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. YTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, RCL’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, YTEN’s free cash flow was -0.13% while RCL converted 3.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. YTEN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 0.20 for RCL. This means that YTEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.87 for RCL. RCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YTEN trades at a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 5.78, compared to a forward P/E of 12.00, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 2.47 for RCL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 2.00 for YTEN and 1.80 for RCL, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for YTEN.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. YTEN has a beta of 2.93 and RCL’s beta is 1.43. RCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. YTEN has a short ratio of 0.03 compared to a short interest of 2.54 for RCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YTEN.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) beats Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RCL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.