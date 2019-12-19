Choosing Between Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are up more than 53.42% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.02 to settle at $41.96. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), on the other hand, is up 111.52% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $288.02 and has returned 4.58% during the past week.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect YNDX to grow earnings at a 0.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LRCX is expected to grow at a 13.60% annual rate. All else equal, LRCX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.48% for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). YNDX’s ROI is 22.60% while LRCX has a ROI of 24.00%. The interpretation is that LRCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than YNDX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. YNDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.43. Comparatively, LRCX’s free cash flow per share was +1.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, YNDX’s free cash flow was 7.6% while LRCX converted 2.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YNDX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. YNDX has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 3.60 for LRCX. This means that LRCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YNDX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.91 for LRCX. LRCX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YNDX trades at a forward P/E of 22.00, a P/B of 4.43, and a P/S of 5.14, compared to a forward P/E of 15.62, a P/B of 8.44, and a P/S of 4.45 for LRCX. YNDX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. YNDX is currently priced at a -11.14% to its one-year price target of 47.22. Comparatively, LRCX is 7.07% relative to its price target of 269.00. This suggests that YNDX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. YNDX has a beta of 2.05 and LRCX’s beta is 1.64. LRCX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YNDX has a short ratio of 1.18 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for LRCX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YNDX.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) beats Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LRCX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, LRCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,