Choosing Between Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) and Lear Corporation (LEA)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares are down more than -15.35% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.01 to settle at $7.39. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), on the other hand, is up 15.17% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $141.50 and has returned 13.20% during the past week.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VG to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LEA is expected to grow at a -1.16% annual rate. All else equal, VG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.69% for Lear Corporation (LEA). VG’s ROI is 4.80% while LEA has a ROI of 21.20%. The interpretation is that LEA’s business generates a higher return on investment than VG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.11. Comparatively, LEA’s free cash flow per share was +2.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, VG’s free cash flow was 2.55% while LEA converted 0.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.30 for LEA. This means that LEA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 0.56 for LEA. VG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VG trades at a forward P/E of 38.49, a P/B of 3.34, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a forward P/E of 9.30, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 0.43 for LEA. VG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VG is currently priced at a -46.72% to its one-year price target of 13.87. Comparatively, LEA is 4.91% relative to its price target of 134.88. This suggests that VG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VG has a beta of 0.12 and LEA’s beta is 1.47. VG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VG has a short ratio of 4.49 compared to a short interest of 1.41 for LEA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEA.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) beats Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LEA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.