Choosing Between VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares are up more than 32.32% this year and recently increased 0.98% or $0.24 to settle at $24.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), on the other hand, is up 67.43% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $103.94 and has returned 2.30% during the past week.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VICI to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KEYS is expected to grow at a 8.46% annual rate. All else equal, KEYS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.36% for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS). VICI’s ROI is 6.70% while KEYS has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that VICI’s business generates a higher return on investment than KEYS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VICI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, KEYS’s free cash flow per share was +1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, VICI’s free cash flow was 0% while KEYS converted 5.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEYS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VICI has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 2.00 for KEYS. This means that VICI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VICI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.61 for KEYS. KEYS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VICI trades at a forward P/E of 15.36, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 13.14, compared to a forward P/E of 18.16, a P/B of 6.65, and a P/S of 4.54 for KEYS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VICI is currently priced at a -10.45% to its one-year price target of 27.75. Comparatively, KEYS is -13.38% relative to its price target of 120.00. This suggests that KEYS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VICI has a short ratio of 11.87 compared to a short interest of 5.95 for KEYS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KEYS.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) beats Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VICI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VICI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,