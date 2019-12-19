Choosing Between The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares are up more than 18.18% this year and recently decreased -0.97% or -$0.7 to settle at $71.30. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), on the other hand, is up 32.66% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $37.98 and has returned 11.77% during the past week.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PGR to grow earnings at a 5.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTHT is expected to grow at a 9.86% annual rate. All else equal, HTHT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.7% for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT). PGR’s ROI is 18.90% while HTHT has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that PGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTHT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PGR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.74. Comparatively, HTHT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PGR’s free cash flow was 5.01% while HTHT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PGR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 1.18 for HTHT. HTHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PGR trades at a forward P/E of 13.20, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a forward P/E of 35.04, a P/B of 10.21, and a P/S of 6.71 for HTHT. PGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PGR is currently priced at a -14.94% to its one-year price target of 83.82. Comparatively, HTHT is 2.23% relative to its price target of 37.15. This suggests that PGR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PGR has a beta of 0.63 and HTHT’s beta is 1.79. PGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PGR has a short ratio of 1.28 compared to a short interest of 12.33 for HTHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGR.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) beats Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PGR generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PGR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PGR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.