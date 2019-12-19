Choosing Between STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) shares are up more than 31.19% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.13 to settle at $37.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), on the other hand, is up 36.90% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $160.05 and has returned 3.26% during the past week.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect STOR to grow earnings at a 6.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PNC is expected to grow at a 5.58% annual rate. All else equal, STOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 64.12% for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC). STOR’s ROI is 4.30% while PNC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that PNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than STOR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. STOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, PNC’s free cash flow per share was +3.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, STOR’s free cash flow was 0.01% while PNC converted 7.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.80 for PNC. PNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STOR trades at a forward P/E of 37.14, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 13.68, compared to a forward P/E of 13.58, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 5.11 for PNC. STOR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. STOR is currently priced at a -9.88% to its one-year price target of 41.21. Comparatively, PNC is 5.15% relative to its price target of 152.21. This suggests that STOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. STOR has a beta of 0.21 and PNC’s beta is 1.13. STOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. STOR has a short ratio of 3.58 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for PNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNC.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) beats STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PNC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.