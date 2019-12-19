Choosing Between Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) and Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are up more than 15.96% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.06 to settle at $34.83. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), on the other hand, is up 46.49% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $149.00 and has returned -4.78% during the past week.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) and Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, SUI is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, SUI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 45.28% for Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI). STLD’s ROI is 21.50% while SUI has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that STLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SUI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. STLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, SUI’s free cash flow per share was +1.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, STLD’s free cash flow was 1.97% while SUI converted 10.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 0.94 for SUI. SUI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STLD trades at a forward P/E of 13.24, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 0.69, compared to a forward P/E of 74.39, a P/B of 3.83, and a P/S of 11.19 for SUI. STLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STLD is currently priced at a 0.46% to its one-year price target of 34.67. Comparatively, SUI is -7.62% relative to its price target of 161.29. This suggests that SUI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. STLD has a beta of 1.69 and SUI’s beta is 0.22. SUI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. STLD has a short ratio of 2.48 compared to a short interest of 1.71 for SUI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUI.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) beats Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, STLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SUI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SUI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.