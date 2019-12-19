Choosing Between SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares are up more than 22.58% this year and recently increased 1.34% or $0.18 to settle at $13.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), on the other hand, is up 51.99% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $47.42 and has returned -1.56% during the past week.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SITC to grow earnings at a -6.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DKS is expected to grow at a 8.25% annual rate. All else equal, DKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.57% for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS). SITC’s ROI is 0.40% while DKS has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that DKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than SITC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SITC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, DKS’s free cash flow per share was -3.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, SITC’s free cash flow was -0% while DKS converted -3.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SITC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SITC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DKS. SITC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SITC trades at a forward P/E of 68.19, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 5.13, compared to a forward P/E of 12.35, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 0.49 for DKS. SITC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SITC is currently priced at a -4.97% to its one-year price target of 14.28. Comparatively, DKS is -4.84% relative to its price target of 49.83. This suggests that SITC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SITC has a beta of 0.72 and DKS’s beta is 0.62. DKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SITC has a short ratio of 3.24 compared to a short interest of 8.17 for DKS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SITC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) beats SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DKS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,