Choosing Between Seagate Technology plc (STX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares are up more than 52.37% this year and recently decreased -0.63% or -$0.37 to settle at $58.80. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is up 28.75% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $192.54 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STX to grow earnings at a 7.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NSC is expected to grow at a 10.15% annual rate. All else equal, NSC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.33% for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). STX’s ROI is 33.20% while NSC has a ROI of 11.90%. The interpretation is that STX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NSC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. STX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, NSC’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, STX’s free cash flow was 1.29% while NSC converted 2.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NSC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. STX has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.70 for NSC. This means that STX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.78 for NSC. NSC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STX trades at a forward P/E of 11.25, a P/B of 8.84, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 17.00, a P/B of 3.31, and a P/S of 4.37 for NSC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. STX is currently priced at a 5.68% to its one-year price target of 55.64. Comparatively, NSC is -5.42% relative to its price target of 203.57. This suggests that NSC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. STX has a beta of 1.63 and NSC’s beta is 1.37. NSC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. STX has a short ratio of 6.18 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for NSC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NSC.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) beats Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NSC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. NSC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NSC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.