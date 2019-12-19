Choosing Between Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares are down more than -55.97% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.01 to settle at $8.96. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is down -26.70% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.29 and has returned 8.40% during the past week.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, BTE is expected to grow at a 18.20% annual rate. All else equal, BTE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PBYI’s ROI is -55.70% while BTE has a ROI of -3.00%. The interpretation is that BTE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBYI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PBYI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, BTE’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBYI’s free cash flow was -0% while BTE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PBYI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.00 for BTE. This means that PBYI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PBYI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.48 versus a D/E of 0.62 for BTE. PBYI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PBYI trades at a P/B of 20.36, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a P/B of 0.30, and a P/S of 0.69 for BTE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PBYI is currently priced at a -26.13% to its one-year price target of 12.13. Comparatively, BTE is -67.26% relative to its price target of 3.94. This suggests that BTE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PBYI has a beta of 1.65 and BTE’s beta is 2.58. PBYI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PBYI has a short ratio of 3.84 compared to a short interest of 6.29 for BTE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBYI.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) beats Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTE higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, BTE is more undervalued relative to its price target.