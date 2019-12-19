Choosing Between Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares are up more than 38.42% this year and recently increased 1.30% or $0.34 to settle at $26.07. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), on the other hand, is up 53.34% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $108.00 and has returned 3.71% during the past week.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PENN to grow earnings at a 37.12% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FTNT is expected to grow at a 17.77% annual rate. All else equal, PENN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.73% for Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). PENN’s ROI is 6.00% while FTNT has a ROI of 34.10%. The interpretation is that FTNT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PENN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PENN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.31. Comparatively, FTNT’s free cash flow per share was +1.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, PENN’s free cash flow was 7.46% while FTNT converted 11.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PENN has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.80 for FTNT. This means that FTNT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PENN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.52 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FTNT. PENN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PENN trades at a forward P/E of 12.48, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 39.82, a P/B of 15.41, and a P/S of 8.91 for FTNT. PENN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PENN is currently priced at a -3.44% to its one-year price target of 27.00. Comparatively, FTNT is -2.46% relative to its price target of 110.72. This suggests that PENN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PENN has a beta of 1.71 and FTNT’s beta is 1.18. FTNT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PENN has a short ratio of 5.39 compared to a short interest of 2.72 for FTNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTNT.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) beats Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PENN is growing fastly, is more profitable and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, PENN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PENN is more undervalued relative to its price target.