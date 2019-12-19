Choosing Between Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) and UGI Corporation (UGI)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are up more than 66.57% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.2 to settle at $71.24. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), on the other hand, is down -15.50% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $45.08 and has returned 3.85% during the past week.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MTCH to grow earnings at a 16.75% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UGI is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, MTCH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.23% for UGI Corporation (UGI). MTCH’s ROI is 32.60% while UGI has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that MTCH’s business generates a higher return on investment than UGI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MTCH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.78. Comparatively, UGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, MTCH’s free cash flow was 12.68% while UGI converted -1.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTCH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MTCH has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for UGI. This means that MTCH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MTCH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.05 versus a D/E of 1.73 for UGI. MTCH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MTCH trades at a forward P/E of 37.59, a P/B of 87.95, and a P/S of 9.77, compared to a forward P/E of 14.68, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 1.29 for UGI. MTCH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MTCH is currently priced at a -13.06% to its one-year price target of 81.94. Comparatively, UGI is -15.74% relative to its price target of 53.50. This suggests that UGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MTCH has a beta of 0.14 and UGI’s beta is 0.52. MTCH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MTCH has a short ratio of 14.19 compared to a short interest of 1.96 for UGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UGI.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) beats Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UGI is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, UGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.