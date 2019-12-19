Choosing Between Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares are up more than 40.52% this year and recently increased 1.12% or $0.22 to settle at $19.94. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), on the other hand, is up 32.93% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $150.87 and has returned 2.54% during the past week.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MFC to grow earnings at a 8.82% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has an EBITDA margin of 17.43%. This suggests that MFC underlying business is more profitable MFC’s ROI is 10.50% while SPOT has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that MFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPOT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.66. Comparatively, SPOT’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, MFC’s free cash flow was 17.22% while SPOT converted 0.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SPOT. MFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MFC trades at a forward P/E of 6.35, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a P/B of 12.55, and a P/S of 3.89 for SPOT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MFC is currently priced at a -15.54% to its one-year price target of 23.61. Comparatively, SPOT is -9.44% relative to its price target of 166.60. This suggests that MFC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MFC has a short ratio of 2.80 compared to a short interest of 3.20 for SPOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MFC.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) beats Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MFC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MFC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.