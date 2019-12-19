Choosing Between Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) and Linde plc (LIN)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares are up more than 29.23% this year and recently increased 1.05% or $0.11 to settle at $10.61. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), on the other hand, is up 33.51% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $208.33 and has returned 1.31% during the past week.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LXP to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LIN is expected to grow at a 12.69% annual rate. All else equal, LIN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 37.79% for Linde plc (LIN). LXP’s ROI is 1.90% while LIN has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that LIN’s business generates a higher return on investment than LXP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LXP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, LIN’s free cash flow per share was -6.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, LXP’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LIN converted -23.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LXP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LXP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.88 versus a D/E of 0.27 for LIN. LXP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LXP trades at a forward P/E of 96.45, a P/B of 1.70, and a P/S of 7.98, compared to a forward P/E of 25.79, a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 4.17 for LIN. LXP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LXP is currently priced at a -4.67% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Comparatively, LIN is -4.79% relative to its price target of 218.82. This suggests that LIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LXP has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for LIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LIN.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) beats Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LIN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LIN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LIN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.