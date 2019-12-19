Choosing Between Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) and Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares are down more than -8.66% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.11 to settle at $11.49. Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), on the other hand, is up 55.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.17 and has returned 2.63% during the past week.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TV to grow earnings at a -2.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVTA is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, NVTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) has an EBITDA margin of 11.85%. This suggests that TV underlying business is more profitable TV’s ROI is 7.20% while NVTA has a ROI of -50.00%. The interpretation is that TV’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVTA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, NVTA’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, TV’s free cash flow was 13.14% while NVTA converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TV has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 7.40 for NVTA. This means that NVTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.66 for NVTA. TV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TV trades at a forward P/E of 24.29, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 1.21, compared to a P/B of 4.06, and a P/S of 8.40 for NVTA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TV is currently priced at a -17.69% to its one-year price target of 13.96. Comparatively, NVTA is -41.14% relative to its price target of 29.17. This suggests that NVTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TV has a beta of 0.95 and NVTA’s beta is 2.51. TV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TV has a short ratio of 1.93 compared to a short interest of 9.71 for NVTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TV.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) beats Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TV is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.