Choosing Between Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares are up more than 57.69% this year and recently decreased -0.76% or -$0.89 to settle at $115.89. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), on the other hand, is down -4.12% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.49 and has returned 0.87% during the past week.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FISV to grow earnings at a 19.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has an EBITDA margin of 33.66%. This suggests that FISV underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FISV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.37. Comparatively, FSM’s free cash flow per share was -0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, FISV’s free cash flow was 16% while FSM converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FISV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FISV trades at a forward P/E of 23.35, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 10.10, compared to a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 2.26 for FSM. FISV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FISV is currently priced at a -6.93% to its one-year price target of 124.52. Comparatively, FSM is -61.22% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that FSM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FISV has a short ratio of 4.54 compared to a short interest of 3.58 for FSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) beats Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FSM is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, FSM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FSM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FSM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.