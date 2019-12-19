Choosing Between FedEx Corporation (FDX) and TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down more than -8.97% this year and recently decreased -10.03% or -$16.37 to settle at $146.86. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA), on the other hand, is down -22.45% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.58 and has returned 61.46% during the past week.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FDX to grow earnings at a 6.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TA is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, FDX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.38% for TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA). FDX’s ROI is 12.10% while TA has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that FDX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.91. Comparatively, TA’s free cash flow per share was +0.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, FDX’s free cash flow was -1.46% while TA converted 0.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FDX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.90 for TA. This means that FDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FDX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.03 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TA. FDX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FDX trades at a forward P/E of 10.68, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 0.55, compared to a P/B of 0.21, and a P/S of 0.02 for TA. FDX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FDX is currently priced at a -14.71% to its one-year price target of 172.19. Comparatively, TA is -47.93% relative to its price target of 28.00. This suggests that TA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FDX has a beta of 1.71 and TA’s beta is 1.62. TA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FDX has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 1.01 for TA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TA.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) beats FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TA is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.