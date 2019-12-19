Choosing Between Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares are up more than 2.17% this year and recently increased 0.89% or $0.44 to settle at $49.93. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is up 10.35% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $57.17 and has returned -0.99% during the past week.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Computers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DELL to grow earnings at a 9.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NUE is expected to grow at a -3.32% annual rate. All else equal, DELL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.97% for Nucor Corporation (NUE). DELL’s ROI is 0.00% while NUE has a ROI of 18.20%. The interpretation is that NUE’s business generates a higher return on investment than DELL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.72. Comparatively, NUE’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, DELL’s free cash flow was 1.39% while NUE converted 1.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DELL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.40 for NUE. This means that NUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DELL trades at a forward P/E of 7.35, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 14.67, a P/B of 1.67, and a P/S of 0.75 for NUE. DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DELL is currently priced at a -22.15% to its one-year price target of 64.14. Comparatively, NUE is -2.04% relative to its price target of 58.36. This suggests that DELL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DELL has a beta of 0.73 and NUE’s beta is 1.66. DELL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DELL has a short ratio of 1.54 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for NUE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DELL.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) beats Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DELL is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DELL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DELL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.