Choosing Between Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) and Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares are down more than -22.60% this year and recently increased 6.88% or $0.28 to settle at $4.35. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), on the other hand, is down -34.86% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.93 and has returned -15.53% during the past week.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CHS to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) has an EBITDA margin of 4.41%. This suggests that CHS underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CHS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, SESN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CHS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 6.50 for SESN. This means that SESN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SESN. CHS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHS trades at a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a P/B of 46.25, for SESN. CHS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CHS is currently priced at a 8.75% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Comparatively, SESN is -72.81% relative to its price target of 3.42. This suggests that SESN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CHS has a beta of 0.40 and SESN’s beta is 0.73. CHS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CHS has a short ratio of 8.07 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for SESN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SESN.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) beats Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SESN is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SESN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SESN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.