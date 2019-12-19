Choosing Between Cerner Corporation (CERN) and Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares are up more than 36.56% this year and recently decreased -1.46% or -$1.06 to settle at $71.61. Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), on the other hand, is up 4.77% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $61.48 and has returned -4.31% during the past week.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CERN to grow earnings at a 13.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, REG is expected to grow at a 9.10% annual rate. All else equal, CERN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.92% for Regency Centers Corporation (REG). CERN’s ROI is 11.20% while REG has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that CERN’s business generates a higher return on investment than REG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CERN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, REG’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, CERN’s free cash flow was 3.34% while REG converted 2.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CERN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CERN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.62 for REG. REG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CERN trades at a forward P/E of 22.83, a P/B of 5.13, and a P/S of 3.98, compared to a forward P/E of 39.61, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 9.11 for REG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CERN is currently priced at a -5.34% to its one-year price target of 75.65. Comparatively, REG is -13.98% relative to its price target of 71.47. This suggests that REG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CERN has a beta of 0.94 and REG’s beta is 0.45. REG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CERN has a short ratio of 6.32 compared to a short interest of 6.79 for REG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CERN.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) beats Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CERN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CERN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, CERN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.