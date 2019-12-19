Choosing Between CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) shares are down more than -45.31% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.01 to settle at $1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), on the other hand, is up 6.81% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $113.81 and has returned -3.21% during the past week.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CBL to grow earnings at a 4.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DLR is expected to grow at a 16.66% annual rate. All else equal, DLR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.89% for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR). CBL’s ROI is 1.70% while DLR has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that DLR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.52. Comparatively, DLR’s free cash flow per share was -1.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, CBL’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DLR converted -10.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.79 versus a D/E of 1.33 for DLR. CBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CBL trades at a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a forward P/E of 67.91, a P/B of 2.85, and a P/S of 7.49 for DLR. CBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CBL is currently priced at a -10.26% to its one-year price target of 1.17. Comparatively, DLR is -14.29% relative to its price target of 132.78. This suggests that DLR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CBL has a beta of 1.69 and DLR’s beta is 0.36. DLR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CBL has a short ratio of 14.43 compared to a short interest of 12.67 for DLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DLR.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) beats CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DLR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DLR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DLR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.