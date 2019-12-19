Choosing Between Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and Myomo, Inc. (MYO)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are up more than 56.54% this year and recently increased 4.98% or $0.84 to settle at $17.72. Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO), on the other hand, is down -77.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.33 and has returned -31.73% during the past week.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) are the two most active stocks in the Home Furnishing Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BBBY to grow earnings at a -4.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MYO is expected to grow at a -0.47% annual rate. All else equal, MYO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BBBY’s ROI is -1.70% while MYO has a ROI of -164.50%. The interpretation is that BBBY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MYO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BBBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, MYO’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBBY’s free cash flow was 0.75% while MYO converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BBBY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BBBY has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 3.40 for MYO. This means that MYO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MYO. BBBY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBBY trades at a forward P/E of 9.14, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 1.72 for MYO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBBY is currently priced at a 30.87% to its one-year price target of 13.54. Comparatively, MYO is -83.66% relative to its price target of 2.02. This suggests that MYO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BBBY has a short ratio of 7.33 compared to a short interest of 1.68 for MYO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MYO.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) beats Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MYO generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MYO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MYO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.