Choosing Between Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Novartis AG (NVS)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up more than 24.74% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.36 to settle at $242.84. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), on the other hand, is up 21.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $93.61 and has returned 0.87% during the past week.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AMGN to grow earnings at a 7.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVS is expected to grow at a 9.45% annual rate. All else equal, NVS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.05% for Novartis AG (NVS). AMGN’s ROI is 19.80% while NVS has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that AMGN’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.89. Comparatively, NVS’s free cash flow per share was +1.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMGN’s free cash flow was 9.73% while NVS converted 7.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AMGN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.90 for NVS. This means that AMGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMGN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.73 versus a D/E of 0.57 for NVS. AMGN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMGN trades at a forward P/E of 15.14, a P/B of 13.31, and a P/S of 6.22, compared to a forward P/E of 16.29, a P/B of 4.05, and a P/S of 4.77 for NVS. AMGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMGN is currently priced at a 7.37% to its one-year price target of 226.18. Comparatively, NVS is -7.32% relative to its price target of 101.00. This suggests that NVS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AMGN has a beta of 1.12 and NVS’s beta is 0.61. NVS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMGN has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 1.52 for NVS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVS.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) beats Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NVS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, NVS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NVS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.