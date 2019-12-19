Choosing Between Ameren Corporation (AEE) and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shares are up more than 16.56% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.42 to settle at $76.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), on the other hand, is up 1.04% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $9.68 and has returned 2.38% during the past week.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AEE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOLD is expected to grow at a -1.00% annual rate. All else equal, AEE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has an EBITDA margin of 40.5%. This suggests that AEE underlying business is more profitable AEE’s ROI is 6.70% while FOLD has a ROI of -49.50%. The interpretation is that AEE’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOLD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AEE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, FOLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEE’s free cash flow was 0.55% while FOLD converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AEE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 6.20 for FOLD. This means that FOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.27 for FOLD. AEE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEE trades at a forward P/E of 21.98, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 3.11, compared to a P/B of 4.50, and a P/S of 15.59 for FOLD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AEE is currently priced at a -6.02% to its one-year price target of 80.90. Comparatively, FOLD is -46.34% relative to its price target of 18.04. This suggests that FOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AEE has a beta of 0.20 and FOLD’s beta is 1.57. AEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AEE has a short ratio of 8.18 compared to a short interest of 8.79 for FOLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEE.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) beats Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AEE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.