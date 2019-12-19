Choosing Between 3M Company (MMM) and BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares are down more than -11.29% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.9 to settle at $169.03. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), on the other hand, is up 17.41% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.07 and has returned 6.87% during the past week.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MMM to grow earnings at a 0.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BGCP is expected to grow at a 12.50% annual rate. All else equal, BGCP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.22% for BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP). MMM’s ROI is 23.50% while BGCP has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that MMM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGCP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MMM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.45. Comparatively, BGCP’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MMM’s free cash flow was 2.54% while BGCP converted 0.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MMM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.83 versus a D/E of 1.54 for BGCP. MMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MMM trades at a forward P/E of 17.54, a P/B of 9.11, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 8.99, a P/B of 2.90, and a P/S of 1.47 for BGCP. MMM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MMM is currently priced at a -0.21% to its one-year price target of 169.38. Comparatively, BGCP is -28.59% relative to its price target of 8.50. This suggests that BGCP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MMM has a beta of 1.10 and BGCP’s beta is 1.59. MMM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MMM has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 4.73 for BGCP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMM.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) beats 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BGCP is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BGCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BGCP is more undervalued relative to its price target.