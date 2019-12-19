CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Which is the Better Investment?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares are down more than -6.45% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.06 to settle at $26.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), on the other hand, is down -2.71% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $61.76 and has returned 1.08% during the past week.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CNP to grow earnings at a 3.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CTSH is expected to grow at a 5.60% annual rate. All else equal, CTSH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.16% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). CNP’s ROI is 4.30% while CTSH has a ROI of 17.20%. The interpretation is that CTSH’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, CTSH’s free cash flow per share was +0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNP’s free cash flow was -3.08% while CTSH converted 3.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTSH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CNP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.50 for CTSH. This means that CTSH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.38 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CTSH. CNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNP trades at a forward P/E of 15.96, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 14.93, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 2.04 for CTSH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CNP is currently priced at a -6.25% to its one-year price target of 28.17. Comparatively, CTSH is -8.14% relative to its price target of 67.23. This suggests that CTSH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CNP has a beta of 0.42 and CTSH’s beta is 1.04. CNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CNP has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 3.22 for CTSH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNP.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) beats CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTSH , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CTSH is more undervalued relative to its price target.