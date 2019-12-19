CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Go Head-to-head

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares are down more than -19.29% this year and recently increased 2.91% or $0.11 to settle at $3.89. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), on the other hand, is up 20.03% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.62 and has returned -1.74% during the past week.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) are the two most active stocks in the Cement industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, ARCC is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, ARCC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has an EBITDA margin of 5.6%. This suggests that CX underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, ARCC’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CX’s free cash flow was 2.29% while ARCC converted 6.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CX trades at a forward P/E of 11.08, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 10.17, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 5.35 for ARCC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CX is currently priced at a -29.27% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, ARCC is -4.51% relative to its price target of 19.50. This suggests that CX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CX has a short ratio of 2.11 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for ARCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CX.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) beats Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.