Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) vs. Livent Corporation (LTHM): Breaking Down the Farm & Construction Machinery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares are up more than 15.78% this year and recently increased 0.51% or $0.75 to settle at $147.12. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), on the other hand, is down -36.81% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $8.72 and has returned 1.40% during the past week.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) are the two most active stocks in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CAT to grow earnings at a 1.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LTHM is expected to grow at a 2.64% annual rate. All else equal, LTHM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has an EBITDA margin of 19%. This suggests that CAT underlying business is more profitable CAT’s ROI is 12.80% while LTHM has a ROI of 24.30%. The interpretation is that LTHM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.78. Comparatively, LTHM’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAT’s free cash flow was -0.79% while LTHM converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LTHM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CAT has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.80 for LTHM. This means that LTHM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.54 versus a D/E of 0.17 for LTHM. CAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAT trades at a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 5.47, and a P/S of 1.49, compared to a forward P/E of 13.69, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 3.02 for LTHM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CAT is currently priced at a 4.44% to its one-year price target of 140.86. Comparatively, LTHM is -7.63% relative to its price target of 9.44. This suggests that LTHM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAT has a short ratio of 2.77 compared to a short interest of 10.52 for LTHM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAT.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) beats Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LTHM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. LTHM is more undervalued relative to its price target.