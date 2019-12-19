Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) vs. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS): Breaking Down the Resorts & Casinos Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares are down more than -5.52% this year and recently decreased -1.31% or -$0.62 to settle at $46.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is up 71.01% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $32.03 and has returned 11.41% during the past week.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CCL to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAGS is expected to grow at a 6.95% annual rate. All else equal, PAGS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.09% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). CCL’s ROI is 9.40% while PAGS has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that PAGS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CCL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.68. Comparatively, PAGS’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCL’s free cash flow was 1.9% while PAGS converted 2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PAGS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CCL has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 2.50 for PAGS. This means that PAGS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PAGS. CCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCL trades at a forward P/E of 10.53, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 1.51, compared to a forward P/E of 22.01, a P/B of 5.53, and a P/S of 7.85 for PAGS. CCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CCL is currently priced at a -2.96% to its one-year price target of 48.00. Comparatively, PAGS is -32.27% relative to its price target of 47.29. This suggests that PAGS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CCL has a short ratio of 4.47 compared to a short interest of 4.52 for PAGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCL.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) beats Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAGS has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PAGS is more undervalued relative to its price target.