Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) vs. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) shares are down more than -26.57% this year and recently decreased -4.46% or -$0.92 to settle at $19.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is up 44.16% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $23.80 and has returned 6.16% during the past week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, ON is expected to grow at a 1.11% annual rate. All else equal, ON’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.61% for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.27. Comparatively, ON’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, CGC’s free cash flow was -0.22% while ON converted 2.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CGC trades at a P/B of 3.73, compared to a forward P/E of 14.64, a P/B of 3.04, and a P/S of 1.74 for ON. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CGC has a short ratio of 6.42 compared to a short interest of 5.28 for ON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ON.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) beats Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ON has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, ON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.