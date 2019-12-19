Campbell Soup Company (CPB) vs. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Which is the Better Investment?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) shares are up more than 46.17% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.46 to settle at $48.22. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), on the other hand, is down -84.60% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.54 and has returned 13.21% during the past week.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CPB to grow earnings at a 7.36% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has an EBITDA margin of 15.27%. This suggests that CPB underlying business is more profitable CPB’s ROI is 8.70% while LKCO has a ROI of -16.10%. The interpretation is that CPB’s business generates a higher return on investment than LKCO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, LKCO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPB’s free cash flow was -0.3% while LKCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LKCO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CPB has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.90 for LKCO. This means that LKCO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CPB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.73 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LKCO. CPB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CPB trades at a forward P/E of 18.11, a P/B of 11.70, and a P/S of 1.79, compared to a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 15.35 for LKCO. CPB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CPB is currently priced at a 8.02% to its one-year price target of 44.64.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPB has a short ratio of 10.07 compared to a short interest of 0.27 for LKCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LKCO.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) beats Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LKCO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LKCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LKCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.