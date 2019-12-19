Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) or At Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG)?

The shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 14.71% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -3.00% or -$1.92 and now trades at $62.01. The shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), has jumped by 39.20% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $43.75 and have been able to report a change of 3.48% over the past one week.

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Zillow Group, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. IONS has an EBITDA margin of 25.82%, this implies that the underlying business of IONS is more profitable. The ROI of IONS is -6.00% while that of ZG is -2.40%. These figures suggest that ZG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of IONS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, IONS’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of ZG is negative -23.48.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for IONS is 10.40 and that of ZG is 3.80. This implies that it is easier for IONS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZG. The debt ratio of IONS is 0.00 compared to 0.64 for ZG. ZG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than IONS.

IONS currently trades at a forward P/E of 193.78, a P/B of 6.52, and a P/S of 10.48 while ZG trades at a P/B of 2.62, and a P/S of 4.25. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, IONS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of IONS is currently at a -9.4% to its one-year price target of 68.44. Looking at its rival pricing, ZG is at a -4.2% relative to its price target of 45.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), IONS is given a 2.80 while 2.60 placed for ZG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for IONS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for IONS is 8.18 while that of ZG is just 5.82. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ZG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Zillow Group, Inc. when the two are compared, with IONS taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. IONS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, IONS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for IONS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.