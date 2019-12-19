Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Go Head-to-head

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares are up more than 46.02% this year and recently increased 2.39% or $0.5 to settle at $21.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), on the other hand, is up 17.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.17 and has returned 4.13% during the past week.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BRX to grow earnings at a -5.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VSH is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, VSH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.59% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH). BRX’s ROI is 4.80% while VSH has a ROI of 21.50%. The interpretation is that VSH’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, VSH’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRX’s free cash flow was -3.86% while VSH converted 1.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VSH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.33 for VSH. BRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BRX trades at a forward P/E of 25.54, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 5.48, compared to a forward P/E of 19.30, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 1.08 for VSH. BRX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BRX is currently priced at a -3.03% to its one-year price target of 22.12. Comparatively, VSH is 17.61% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that BRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BRX has a beta of 0.71 and VSH’s beta is 1.55. BRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BRX has a short ratio of 5.65 compared to a short interest of 11.28 for VSH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRX.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VSH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VSH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,