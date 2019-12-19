Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) vs. At Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. have increased by more than 16.09% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.71% or $2.73 and now trades at $76.33. The shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), has jumped by 90.89% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $49.44 and have been able to report a change of 4.59% over the past one week.

The stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BYND has an EBITDA margin of 1.49%, this implies that the underlying business of FND is more profitable. The ROI of BYND is 30.80% while that of FND is 17.00%. These figures suggest that BYND ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FND.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BYND’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of FND is positive 1.36.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for BYND is 7.50 and that of FND is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for BYND to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than FND. The debt ratio of BYND is 0.08 compared to 0.20 for FND. FND can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BYND.

BYND currently trades at a forward P/E of 199.30, a P/B of 12.23, and a P/S of 20.39 while FND trades at a forward P/E of 36.90, a P/B of 6.85, and a P/S of 2.55. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FND is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BYND is currently at a -30.32% to its one-year price target of 109.54. Looking at its rival pricing, FND is at a 2.25% relative to its price target of 48.35.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BYND is given a 2.80 while 2.30 placed for FND. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BYND stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BYND is 1.69 while that of FND is just 6.32. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BYND stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Beyond Meat, Inc. defeats that of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with BYND taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. BYND happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BYND is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BYND is better on when it is viewed on short interest.