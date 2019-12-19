Baker Hughes Company (BKR) vs. Americold Realty Trust (COLD): Breaking Down the Technical Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares are up more than 15.02% this year and recently increased 1.48% or $0.36 to settle at $24.73. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), on the other hand, is up 31.64% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $33.62 and has returned -4.03% during the past week.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BKR to grow earnings at a 34.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COLD is expected to grow at a 2.60% annual rate. All else equal, BKR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.65% for Americold Realty Trust (COLD). BKR’s ROI is 0.80% while COLD has a ROI of 6.30%. The interpretation is that COLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than BKR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, COLD’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, BKR’s free cash flow was -0.09% while COLD converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 1.02 for COLD. COLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BKR trades at a forward P/E of 19.34, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 43.05, a P/B of 3.52, and a P/S of 3.85 for COLD. BKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BKR is currently priced at a -13.59% to its one-year price target of 28.62. Comparatively, COLD is -16.08% relative to its price target of 40.06. This suggests that COLD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BKR has a short ratio of 3.10 compared to a short interest of 9.96 for COLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BKR.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) beats Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BKR is growing fastly, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BKR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.