Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) and Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) Go Head-to-head

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up more than 3076.24% this year and recently increased 10.62% or $8.6 to settle at $89.57. Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), on the other hand, is down -33.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.51 and has returned -5.23% during the past week.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CONN is expected to grow at a 23.00% annual rate. All else equal, CONN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.92% for Conn’s, Inc. (CONN).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AXSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, CONN’s free cash flow per share was +0.41.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AXSM has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 4.90 for CONN. This means that CONN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.90 versus a D/E of 1.53 for CONN. AXSM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXSM trades at a P/B of 447.85, compared to a forward P/E of 5.58, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.24 for CONN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AXSM is currently priced at a 77.12% to its one-year price target of 50.57. Comparatively, CONN is -44.4% relative to its price target of 22.50. This suggests that CONN is the better investment over the next year.

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AXSM has a beta of 2.87 and CONN’s beta is 1.94. CONN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AXSM has a short ratio of 4.79 compared to a short interest of 7.23 for CONN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXSM.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) beats Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CONN , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CONN is more undervalued relative to its price target.